BoV-GMCH meeting on Nov 7

On one hand, the ruling party leaders have geared up to include and appoint new members to BoV, however, on other hand, the hospital administration retained the invitation of the new meeting to the members belonging to Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

After two years of the pandemic situation, the board meeting was held on May 7. Meanwhile, when the MVA members came to know that the ruling party leaders have become active in roping new members, they claimed that their membership is valid for two years.

It is being said that no issues and problems of GMCH have been discussed by BoV at its level in the last six months. As a result, the issues of the hospital remain unchanged. Instead of finding a remedy for them, politics is being played over the appointment of members to the board.

The BoV comprises members belonging to Shiv Sena also. Hence it is said that their membership will be retained only after knowing to which group they affiliate. This rumour is playing around on the GMCH campus. Each member of BoV has prepared himself to attend the meeting. All of them are trying their best to retain their membership at any cost, it is learnt.