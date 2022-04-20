Boy booked for molesting minor girl

Aurangabad, April 20:

Waluj MIDC police booked a 16 years old boy under the charges of molestation and atrocity for teasing a 12 years old minor girl.

According to the police, a 12 years old girl from Jogeshwari - Kamlapur area was playing with her younger brother near her house on Tuesday at around 7.30 pm. A 16-year-old neighbour came near her and dragged her by holding her hand. He then forcibly took her to his home. The victim’s brother ran to his house and told the incident to his mother. His mother went to the boy's house and called her daughter. She came running from the house and told her mother that the boy had taken her forcibly into the house and threatened to kill her if she tells anyone about it. Her mother tried to nab the boy hiding in the house, but he fled away by jerking her hand. The victim’s mother then lodged a complaint with Waluj MIDC police station. ACP Vivek Saraf is further investigating the case.