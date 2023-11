Kharge, Sachin Pilot pay tribute to former Union Minister Rajesh Pilot on his birth anniversary

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday paid tribute to former Union Minister Rajesh Pilot on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

Rajesh Pilot is the father of Congress leader and Rajasthan's Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, who had also served as an officer in the Indian Navy force.

Taking to Twitter, Kharge said that the country would proceed and develop in real terms only after the children of farmers and labourers here reach at the position of lawmakers with education.

He tweeted in Hindi: "Jab kissano aur mazduro ke bache padh likha kar un pado par pahunchenge jaha se desh ki neetiyan banti haim tabhi Bharat ka sahi mayno mein vikaas hoga' (When the children of farmers and labourers, after education, reach the positions from where the policies of this country are made, only then India will develop in the true sense'. We pay our heartfelt tributes to former Union Minister and farmer leader, Rajesh Pilot on his birth anniversary."

https://twitter.com/kharge/status/1623888804947034112?s=20&t=NyeHYWGdsjwNFRMa5B5m3A

Rajesh Pilot represented the Dausa constituency in Rajasthan for five times between 1984 and 1999.

Meanwhile, Sachin Pilot had also paid tribute to his late father by tweeting reiterating the latter's belief and asserted that he had an indelible impression on the people.

"He understood the people's sentiment by staying grounded and left his indelible impression on their hearts. He used to say 'jin kursiyo se neetiyan bantihain, un par kisaan, gareeb aur sadharan parivar ke log baithenege, tabhi sahi mayne mein desh ka vikas hoga' (when the seats of lawmakers are taken by the farmers, poor, or the ordinary class, the country will develop in its true sense only then)," he tweeted in Hindi.

https://twitter.com/SachinPilot/status/1623879084018393088

Born on February 10, 1945, Rajesh Pilot died in a car accident near Jaipur on June 11, 2000.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor