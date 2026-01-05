Boyfriend attacks girlfriend over live-in dispute

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

After his girlfriend refused to continue their live-in relationship and moved in with her mother due to frequent arguments, Krishna Udawant (28) allegedly attacked her with a sharp weapon and threatened to kill her. The incident occurred on January 4 in Pundliknagar.

The 18-year-old woman, who had known Krishna for four years, said their relationship turned romantic and they had been living together for some time. Frustrated by repeated quarrels over the past two months, she left him. On January 4, Krishna went to her residence, insisted she accompany him, and threatened suicide by placing the weapon to his own neck. When she refused, he attacked her hand and threatened to kill her wherever he saw her before fleeing. The injured woman received medical treatment and lodged a complaint at Pundliknagar police station. Constable Keshav Kasare is investigating.