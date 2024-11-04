Boyfriend fakes own murder after threats from girlfriend's family

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a shocking incident, a young boy staged his murder after facing frequent death threats from his girlfriend's family. He brutally killed his close friend to create the illusion of his death. To erase his identity, he burned the body and fled with his girlfriend. This dramatic murder, which occurred in the Sarangpur area, was solved by the police within 72 hours, leading to the arrest of three individuals: Mahesh Ramesh Mathe (20), his girlfriend Madhuri Chawariya Pimple (19), and Kishore Ramesh Barde (22).

It so happened that a brutally burned body of a youth was discovered in Sarangpur (Gangapur tehsil) on Saturday. Acting upon the information, the local crime branch’s (LCB) Satish Wagh and Gangapur police station inspector (PI) Kumar Singh Rathod arrived at the spot. They found an Aadhaar card, PAN card, and mobile phone belonging to Mahesh Tathe in the victim's pants pocket. This led to the initial belief that Mahesh had been murdered. His family was informed, and they identified the clothing and footwear as belonging to him. However, upon closer inspection, it became evident that the body was not Mahesh's, further complicating the murder mystery.

Identification through missing person report

Meanwhile, the police received information about a missing teenager, Amol Shivnath Ughade (17), from Shahapur. After calling his family, it was confirmed that the body found was indeed Amol's. Following instructions from Superintendent of Police (SP) Dr Vinay Kumar Rathod and Additional SP Sunil Lanjewar, three teams launched parallel investigations.

The police learned that Amol was seen with Mahesh just hours before the murder. Hence the assistant police inspector (API) Pawan Ingle, PSI Pramod Kale, Lahu Thote, Walmik Nikam, and Ravi Lokhande launched an inquiry. Meanwhile, technical investigation revealed that Mahesh and Madhuri had been hiding in Baramati on Sunday. The team quickly acted and arrested both at the bus station.

And they confessed to the crime

During the investigation, Mahesh and Madhuri confessed to having murdered Amol with the help of Kishore. Mahesh and Madhuri were in love for many months, but there was opposition to the relationship from their respective family members. Besides, Madhuri’s family was frequently threatening Mahesh, who was frightened as the background of Madhuri’s father was criminal. Hence, he hatched a conspiracy of his fake murder thinking that the prime suspect would be Madhuri’s parents and after their arrest, the duo would run away to an isolated destination.

On October 31, Mahesh invited Amol for having a party in Sarangpur and killed him by consuming alcohol. To prove that the murder has been done of Mahesh, the body was burnt by wrapping the face in a silk cloth. Besides, they kept the proofs of identity and addresses in the pocket of deceased and disappeared from the village. However, the police cracked down on the murder mystery within 72 hours.