Boys gone for swimming drown in farm pond

Aurangabad, Feb 21:

Three boys from Bajajnagar gone for picnic in Bhansi Mata Gadh area drowned in a farm pond in Sekhapur Shivar. The incident came to light on Monday afternoon. The deceased have been identified as Shivraj Sanjay Pawar (17), Tirupati Maruti Kudalkar (15) and Pratik Anand Bhise (15, all residents of Chandrabhaga Society, Bajajnagar).

These three friends left homes on Sunday afternoon on a bicycle to go for picnic in Bhansi Mata Gadh area. However, they did not return home in the evening. The family members and relatives searched for them everywhere, but could not find them. Their photos were also made viral on the social media. When they were not found, they approached MIDC Waluj police station in midnight.

A shepheard found two bicycles near at Shekapur Shivar on Monday. He informed about it to the Police Paitl Haridas More. After receiving the information, the police team rushed to Shekapur Shivar. They found cloths and shoes near the farm pond in the farm of Narayan Waghmare. The police called the fire brigade. The officers Abdul Ajiji, Haribhau Ghuge, Isak Shaikh, Deepak Gadekar, Raju Nikalje entered the pond and took out the bodies of the three children.

Shivraj was studying in class eleventh in Rajshree Shahu College in Ranjangaon while Tirupati and Pratik in class nineth in Little Angels School in Bajajnagar. They were best friends and planned the picnic on Sunday. The police in the preliminary findings suspect they they could not resist the desire for swimming in the pond and have drowned.