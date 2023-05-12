BPPS excel in CBSE X exam

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The students of Bhondve Patil Public School (BPPS), Waluj excelled in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class X examination. Asawari Kulkarni stood first with 97.2% marks in this examination. Sophia Javed secured 93.8% and Samarth Kanhegaonkar 93.4%. The president of the school Hanuman Bhondawe, secretary Meenakshi Bhondawe, principal Ravi Dabhade and others congratulated the successful students.