BPPS excel in CBSE X exam

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 12, 2023 07:45 PM 2023-05-12T19:45:02+5:30 2023-05-12T19:45:02+5:30

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar The students of Bhondve Patil Public School (BPPS), Waluj excelled in the Central Board of Secondary Education ...

BPPS excel in CBSE X exam | BPPS excel in CBSE X exam

BPPS excel in CBSE X exam

Next

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The students of Bhondve Patil Public School (BPPS), Waluj excelled in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class X examination. Asawari Kulkarni stood first with 97.2% marks in this examination. Sophia Javed secured 93.8% and Samarth Kanhegaonkar 93.4%. The president of the school Hanuman Bhondawe, secretary Meenakshi Bhondawe, principal Ravi Dabhade and others congratulated the successful students.

Open in app
Tags : Sophia javed Sophia javed Central Board Of Secondary Education Fit india movement and central board of secondary education 12th Central Board of Secondary Education Asawari kulkarni Bhondve Patil Public School