Brahman community matrimonial event promotes open-mindedness

City witnesses a unique gathering of 700 young Brahman youths

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a refreshing departure from traditional matrimonial events, a gathering of 700 marriageable young men and women from the Brahman community took place at Jain International School, Beed Bypass on Saturday. The event, organized by the Brahmasakhi Mandal, aimed to foster open-minded connections among participants in an atmosphere free from parental pressure and pamphlet scrutiny.

Participants enthusiastically embraced the novel concept as an alternative to the conventional bride-groom selection process. This innovative approach received widespread approval and attracted 500 young men and 250 young women to the event. To ensure a structured interaction, the organizers divided the attendees into four halls based on age groups and prepared a list matching education and age criteria. Prospective marriage partners were then seated accordingly, allowing them to engage in conversations and get to know each other's expectations. The organisers effectively supervised the proceedings, even as parents refrained from accompanying their children. Nandini Opalkar, Geeta Saraf, Jyoti Kanole, and Trupti Kulkarni took efforts.

Parents kept away

Traditionally, parents tend to take a more active role in these gatherings, however, their high expectations have often led to unsuccessful matches. In an attempt to circumvent this, parents were intentionally excluded, allowing the marriage aspirants to engage directly with each other, said Opalkar.