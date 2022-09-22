'Brahmotsav Samaroh' at Balaji Temple from Sep 26

Aurangabad, Sep 22:

The Shri Balaji Temple at Shri Kshetra Maheshmal, under its silver jubilee celebrations has organised ‘Brahmotsav Samaroh’ between September 26 to October 5. Various religious programmes have been organised by the Shri Vyenkatesh Pratishthan for the devotees.

The programmes will begin with a Ankurarpan Pujan on September 26 at 6 pm. The Dhwajarohan will be held at 9 am on September 27. The religious activities that will be held everyday are shobha yatra at 8.30 am and 6 pm, Havan at 9.30 am and 6.30 pm, Utsav Murti Abhishek at 11 am. The Vedparayan, Bhagya Suktam Path, Vaidik Rashtra Prarthana and Vishwashanti Mantrapath will be held daily between 9 am to 12 pm. On September 30, an abhishek puja will be held at 7 am and Kalyanotsav at 1 pm. A shobhayatra will be held from the temple to the Shri Girija Mata Mandir on October 3 at 4 pm. On October 5, a chakrashan was organised at 12.30 pm, Mahapurnaahuti at 5.30 pm and Dharma Dhawajarohan at 5.30 pm. Mahaprasad will be distributed daily at 1 pm and 4 pm. The programmes will be held under the guidance of Vedacharya Shri Narsingh Bhattacharya. The organisers have appealed to the devotees to be present for the programmes.