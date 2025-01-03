Braille day: A path to empowerment and success for the visually impaired

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

As Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar observes Braille Day under the theme "Empowering Through Equality: Braille as a Bridge to Success," the city celebrates how the tactile language empowers the visually impaired, promoting equality in education and opportunities.

Braille Day marks the birth of Louis Braille, whose system has provided blind and visually impaired individuals. In the city, Braille education is instrumental in shaping the futures of visually impaired children, equipping them with vital skills for success. Many students from the region have excelled in fields like teaching, business management, sports and MPSC. Principal Kailash Nikam emphasizes that schools dedicated to Braille education continue to guide students toward remarkable achievements.

---------------------------------------(BOX)------------------------------

"Blindness is not a barrier; It's a bridge to excellence"

"I don’t see the world with my eyes, but I feel its beauty through determination and dreams. Braille opened the door to knowledge and remains the cornerstone of my success."

I’m Praneet Kumar Gupta, and despite being visually impaired, I’ve turned challenges into milestones. Representing India at the 21st UCMAS Abacus Championship in Dubai, where I secured First Runner-Up, was a major achievement. In 2019, I received the Balshree President’s Award for Music. Last year, I cleared the second level of CA exams and am now preparing for the finals while pursuing Business Management at IIM Udaipur. I also run an NGO for visually impaired students, creating 500 audiobooks and tutoring through my YouTube channel. For me, blindness is not a barrier, but a bridge to success. My story proves that determination can turn obstacles into stepping stones.-----------------(Praneet Kumar Gupta (23))

---------------------------------------(BOX)------------------------------

Turning challenges into opportunities

Braille Day inspires me to turn challenges into opportunities. I’m a 16-year-old student pursuing my 11th-standard education at a regular school while nurturing my passion for typing. Currently enrolled in a typing course, I aim to build a career in content creation and transcription. Chess plays a significant role in my life. I’m proud to rank 13th at the national level, a feat that has instilled focus, strategy, and resilience in me. My journey combines academics, typing, and chess, reflecting my dream of blending technology and creativity to inspire others.-----------------(Yuvraj Sangale (16))