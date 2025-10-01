Brain-dead patient gives new life through Cadaver donation

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Until now, I had only heard about organ donation. Today, I had to face it in reality. Instead of just taking my father’s body home, we decided on cadaver donation so that he would live on somewhere,” expressed Meera Sharad Munde, daughter of Abhiman Ashruba Nagargoje, whose cadaver donation took place in the city on Wednesday. Through this noble act, three people received a new lease of life and two regained vision.

Abhiman Nagargoje (66), a resident of Devgaon, Kej was admitted to a hospital in Beed on Monday after suffering chest pain. Doctors diagnosed two blockages and performed angioplasty. However, his condition deteriorated towards brain death. Doctors then informed his family members son Ramhari Nagargoje, a retired soldier, son-in-law Sharad Munde, and daughter Meera Munde. The family decided on cadaver donation and shifted him to Care CIIGMA Hospital, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the donation process was carried out. At 3 p.m., the first ambulance carrying the lungs departed. Flower petals were showered on the organ container, and the family members were overcome with emotion.

The lungs were flown to Sir H. N. Reliance Hospital, Mumbai, while the liver was transplanted at Kamlanayan Bajaj Hospital. One kidney was transplanted at CIIGMA Hospital itself. For this, a Green Corridor was created in the city. His eyes were also donated. However, the heart and the other kidney were deemed unsuitable for transplantation.

43rd Cadaver Donation in Marathwada

Dr. Unmesh Takalkar said this transplant once again highlights the importance of cadaver donation. The procedure was carried out with the efforts of Dr. Unmesh Takalkar, Dr. Sameer Pawar, Dr. Abhay Mahajan, Dr. Sandeep Bathe, Dr. Pramod Apsingkar, Dr. Vijay Daunde, Dr. Pradeep Saruk, Dr. Shrikant Deshmukh, Dr. Sharad Biradar, Dr. Shreyas Gutte, Dr. Dnyaneshwar Zhade, Dr. Prafull Jatale, Dr. Kapil Mule, Dr. Anand Soni, Dr. Anthony Patole, Vishal Narwade, Dheeraj Tiwari, among others.

