Brainstorming on Sunday on Cerebrovascular disease

Organized on behalf of IMA and Marathwada endovascular summit

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Various modern treatments and researches are being done for Cerebrovascular diseases including needleless surgeries. It is necessary to reach this treatment to common people. For this purpose, a workshop has been organized for the first time in Marathwada on October 29, informed Dr Anupam Takalkar, secretary, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar branch of IMA in a press conference on Wednesday.

October 29 is celebrated as World Stroke Day. In this background, this workshop has been organized on behalf of IMA and Marathwada endovascular summit on the treatment of stroke caused by blood vessels in the brain, said Dr Shivaji Pole. A special session has been organized for postgraduate medical students and resident doctors before the workshop, said Dr Anjali Gade.

The workshop will be inaugurated by the union finance minister Dr Bhagwat Karad and Dr Rajendra Bohra. Senior expert Dr Uday Limaye will be guiding in the surgery of cerebral arterial hemorrhage and arterial blood clots. Expert doctors in the city will also guide participants on various topics.