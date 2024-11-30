Brawl over a water bottle between customer and hotel owner!

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A simple request for a water bottle turned into a brawl between a customer and a hotel owner at Sai Palkhi Hotel, Jadhavwadi. Both lodged complaints, leading Cidco police to register cases against each other.

According to customer Varun Bhillare, he visited the hotel to eat khichdi and handed the owner, Kailas Handke, Rs 50 for a water bottle. Instead of obliging, Handke allegedly started an argument and called his associates Dinkar Thorat, Ram Rathod and Santosh Sonawane. The quarrel escalated and Bhillare claimed that Handke's people attacked him with a motorcycle shock absorber, leaving him seriously injured. A case was registered against the owner and his gang based on Bhillare’s complaint. Also, a counter-case was promptly registered against Bhillare. The police are on the case.