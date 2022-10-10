Breast cancer patients share experiences

Aurangabad, Oct 10:

Patients of breast cancer shared their experiences of pre and post-condition of treatment in a programme held at Government Cancer Hospital (GCH) on Monday.

The programme was held under the guidance of GCH incharge dean Dr Varsha Rote-Kaginalkar to observe October as Breast Cancer Awareness month.

GCH Officer on Special Duty Dr Arvind Gaikwad, Dr Deepak Bokankar, head of Surgical Oncology Dr Angha Warudkar and incharge matron Sharda Deshmukh were present.

Dr Angha Warudkar explained the causes and symptoms of cancer, measures to be taken to avoid the disease and what should be done for fast detection.

Dr Arpita guided the participants on the diagnosis. A total of six patients shared their experiences in pre and post-condition of treatment.

Dr Arvind Gaikwad also guided. Dr Ajay Boralkar, Sandeep Bhadange, Siddharth Deshmukh, Swati Wahul, Lalita Avhad and others took efforts for the success of the event. Earlier, Dr Bhusan made an introductory speech.