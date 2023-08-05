Breastfeeding week observed in GMCH

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A breastfeeding week is being observed at the pediatrics department in the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) between August 1 and 7. During the week, the feeding mothers will be made aware of the importance and benefits of breastfeeding to the infants. Posters were put in the department. The newborn babies and mothers were distributed baby kits. A nutritious diet will be given to mothers for the whole week.

The week was inaugurated on Tuesday by dean Dr Sanjay Rathod, head of the department Dr Shrinivas Gadappa, former dean Dr Kanan Yelikar, medical superintendent Dr Vijay Kalyankar, sister-in-charge Kiran Dongardive and others were present.

Asmita Balkhnde, Priti Chavan, Sarika Bansode, Archana Ravte, Ashish Bhaltilak, Vikas Rahne, Jayshree Rajput, Aradhana Gavit, Vidya Sawant and others are taking efforts for the success of the week.