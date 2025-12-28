Breathing feels difficult even while sitting;

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

During winter, air quality has deteriorated in many cities, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar is no exception. The city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) has increased to 120 with PM 2.5 particulate levels observed on Friday evening. This environment is highly troublesome for individuals with respiratory ailments and is considered harmful to general public health.

AQI measures the level of air pollution and indicates how safe the air is to breathe. The index is based on a scale of 0 to 500, where lower values indicate cleaner and healthier air, while higher values reflect polluted and hazardous air conditions.

In the city, the pollution control board has installed AQI monitoring systems at three locations, along with additional monitoring by private organisations. According to this, the AQI in the MGM area was recorded at 120.

Why is AQI increasing?

The biggest contributor to deteriorating air quality is rapid industrialisation. Factories in the MIDC area lead to air pollution, while vehicular emissions add to the problem. Hot-mix plants and brick kilns in and around the city also worsen air quality. Additionally, dust accumulated on city roads, if not removed promptly, circulates into the air and increases pollution levels.

PM Levels in the City

The presence of PM 2.5 particles has been recorded in the city’s air, a level considered dangerous for patients and a health risk for the general population.

Impact of rising AQI on health

Increasing pollution has long-term effects on the human body. It triggers respiratory illnesses, making it crucial to reduce the city’s AQI at the earliest.

“For AQI monitoring, systems have been installed at three locations in the city, all connected online to the Central Pollution Control Board portal. To reduce air pollution, no brick kiln should be permitted near the city; roads must be cleaned regularly; and dust accumulated on roads must be removed daily.”

— Manish Holkar, regional pollution control officer