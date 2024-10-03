Brew & Bond Edition 1: NVS reconnects with alumni

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Nath Valley School (NVS) hosted ‘Brew & Bond - Coffee with Alumni,’ where nine illustrious alumni shared their journeys and insights with students. Organised by Monika Dass, the school counsellor, in collaboration with principal Sharda Gupta, the event saw presence of director Ranjit Dass, vice-principal Aparna Mathur, and headmistress Sarabjit Dasgupta.

Ranjit Dass emphasized NVS’ commitment to shaping global citizens, noting how the success of the alumni reflects this vision. Principal Gupta highlighted that alumni are the backbone of the school.

Prasanna Bhogle, a data scientist, spoke on the importance of time management, while Tushar Abrol, a hotelier with the Taj Group, highlighted how extracurricular activities nurture well-rounded individuals. Arpit Save, a pharmaceutical industrialist and president of CMIA emphasized subject expertise, and Dr Saurabh More reiterated that there is no shortcut to success. Adv Rahul Totala stressed the importance of focus, while CA Ankit Agarwal urged determination. Mridul Gupta, an airline transport pilot, discussed adaptability, and psychotherapist Amrita Kajariya credited the school for shaping her success. Rajeshwari Jadav, now an educator at NVS, shared her pride in returning to contribute as a teacher.

The session ended with a Q&A moderated by Seema Suresh. Teachers, student council members, and NVS hostelites worked for the success.