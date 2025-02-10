Bribery from sand mining mafia has increased, claims Guardian Minister

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The guardian minister Sanjay Shirsat today made a shocking accusation claiming that the bribe demands from all levels of the administration, including the tehsildars, from the sand mafia have been increased. He issued orders during a general review meeting of all administrative departments at the Smart City Office, instructing action against those involved in the sand mining racket, including the police if they are found to be complicit and in the case of tehsildar Ramesh Mundlod, action should be taken against the guilty, he mentioned.

Questioning the tehsildar

In relation to the February 6 incident, the minister questioned the tehsildar Mundlod, asking whether he was at fault. He then explained the sequence of events. Shirsat further inquired with the revenue department and the minor mineral department about the favouring sand mining mafia, and their operations and questioned how much fine had been collected, where excavation was taking place, and how many actions had been taken.

Pointing out issues in various government projects

Shirsat also pointed out issues with various government projects, including the Minor Minerals Department, land measurement issues within municipal corporation limits, Zilla Parishad's various schemes, building construction, Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, Swachh Bharat Mission, health schemes, and the police force. He emphasized that during the enforcement of minor minerals cases, the police should be involved. He also urged tehsildars and circle officers to conduct regular reviews. Shirsat also announced the start of a tehsil-level public outreach campaign soon. The District Collector Deelip Swami, Municipal Corporation Commissioner G Sreekanth, Zilla Parishad CEO Vikas Meena, Smart City CEO Jagdish Miniyar, Police Commissioner Pravin Pawar, Superintendent of Police Dr. Vinaykumar Rathod, and all administrative officials were present in the meeting.

Concerns over DPC fund allocation

The minister raised concerns over the allocation of DPC funds, questioning why one tehsil was allocated more funds than others. He asked the district collector how funds were approved by changing different heads of the DPC budget and how DPC money was given to a single tehsil. He also warned that a full investigation would be carried out into the DPC and Zilla Parishad building construction issues, criticizing the administration for potential mismanagement. He stressed that if any wrongdoing was found, action would be taken without backing anyone.

Highway accidents and illegal sand transportation

He also addressed the rising number of fatalities caused by Hywa vehicles on highways, asking how many people had been crushed under highway vehicles. He remarked that the deaths caused by illegal sand transport on highways were not accidents but murders. He called for strict action by the police and the RTO against these illegal activities. Furthermore, Shirsat criticised the Land Records Department for not conducting proper measurements, forcing many citizens to face difficulties. He also took the department to task for their inefficiency.