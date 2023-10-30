Bride runs away with gold jewellery after two months of marriage

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A bride married two months back ran away from her husband’s house with 40 tolas of gold jewellery and Rs 50,000 cash. A case has been registered against the bride Deepika Nathuram Jangda (26), her mother Sushila Jangada and brother Deepak Jangada with the Satara police station.

Police said, Naresh Satyanarayan Sharma (51) runs a tiles business in the Beed By-pass area. His only son Lokesh works as a senior officer in Pune Metro. Sharma's family is a native of Haryana. Hence, they sought a bride from Haryana for Lokesh. He was married to Deepika in November 2022. In February 2023, her mother Sushila and brother Deepak came to the city and took Deepika with them.

Later, the family members came to know that she had taken 40 tolas of gold jewellery and cash with her. She refused to come back to her husband in the city. When realized that they had been taken for a ride, they lodged a complaint with the Satara police. PSI Dilip Bachate is further investigating the case.