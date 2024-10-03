Bringing the digital world to rural India

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The 'Bharat Net' project aims to connect over 250,000 gram panchayats in India with an optical fiber network. This initiative links gram panchayats, schools, primary health centers, anganwadis, and government offices to the internet. The project started in 2011 under the UPA government and the second phase was announced by the Modi government in 2017.

The underground optical fiber network has reached 360 gram panchayats in four talukas of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district. Ongoing projects like Jal Jeevan Mission, Smart City, and road construction have disrupted this network at various sites. Consequently, gram panchayats have not fully received internet services. Sources indicate that stable internet access is essential for starting online services at primary health centers, schools, anganwadis, ration shops, and other government offices.

The government plans to provide at least 10 Mbps bandwidth through 'Bharat Net' in each gram panchayat, with an eventual upgrade to 100 Mbps. This initiative will help rural residents access online services and enable students to participate in online classes.



780 Gram Panchayats in the District to Receive Internet

1. Internet for 780 Gram Panchayats: The 'Bharat Net' project will connect 780 gram panchayats in the district to the internet.

2. Services for Local Facilities: The project will also provide internet access to primary health centers, schools, and police stations in these villages.

3. 360 Villages Connected: The optical fiber network has reached 92 gram panchayats in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, 85 in Vaijapur, 94 in Kannad, and 89 in Paithan.