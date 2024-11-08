Broad daylight robbery of Rs 4 lakh from merchant's bag

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In broad daylight, two unidentified robbers deceived a merchant and stole a bag containing Rs 4.2 lakh cash on Thursday at 5.30 pm. The robbers stole the bag next to the merchant’s shop in Fulambri, and CCTV captured the incident.

According to the police, Sachin Kathar runs a wholesale goods store next to the SBI bank in the city. On Wednesday afternoon, around 4 pm, the robbers on a motorcycle approached Kathar’s shop, claiming his change had fallen near the shop. While Kathar went inside to retrieve it, the robbers seized the opportunity and stole the bag containing Rs 4.2 lakh in cash. The Fulambri police station has registered a case against the two unidentified robbers. PI Sanjay Sahane is currently investigating the matter.