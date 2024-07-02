Broad daylight terror: Businessman beaten up in Bajajnagar

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A 37-year-old businessman was severely beaten by a group of six persons at around 1 pm on Sunday (June 30) in Bajajnagar over an issue of job termination. MIDC Waluj police station has filed a case against the accused in connection with the assault.

Nageshwar Rameshrao Muley (Cidco Waluj Mahanagar) owns a company at Sonkheda in Khuldabad Taluka and has employed 42 persons for sales and marketing of milk. A month ago, Muley hired Rahul Pawar for a marketing job. Meanwhile, Pawar advised the company’s distributor Tushar Bhurewal from Jalna to purchase company products and not to pay for them. However, distributor Bhurewal sent a recording of this conversation to the businessman. Hence Muley terminated Pawar from the job on June 19.

Attack on businessman with accomplices

It so happened that Muley was in his office at Bajajnagar on Sunday around 1 pm when one Shankar Pawar called him and told him to come outside the office. Later on, Rahul Pawar along with four accomplices on a motorcycle reached the spot. Shankar confronted Muley about Rahul's termination. When Muley played the recorded conversation between distributor Bhurewal and Rahul, an angry Shankar and Rahul Pawar, and the four unidentified individuals started beating the businessman with fists and kicks. They also attacked Muley with a wooden stick and an iron rod, severely injuring him. When Muley called for help, his office staff rescued him from the attackers. Muley sustained a fracture in the left wrist and sustained serious injuries.

During the assault, one of the unidentified individuals snatched Muley's mobile phone and returned it only after collecting Rs 10,000 from him. The whole incident which took place in broad daylight in Bajajnagar has been captured on the office's CCTV camera. Based on Muley's complaint, MIDC Waluj police have filed a case against Shankar Pawar, Rahul Pawar, and four unidentified others. Assistant Police Inspector Ashok Ingole is investigating the case under the guidance of police inspector Krishna Shinde.