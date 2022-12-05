Brothel at Ranjangaon raided

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

Waluj MIDC police conducted a raid on a brothel being operated in Ranjangaon Shenpunji area on Saturday afternoon. The police arrested a lady brothel keeper along with a woman.

PI of Waluj MIDC police station Sandeep Gurme received the information that a brothel is being operated at Pawannagar in Ranjangaon. Accordingly, the police team including PI Gurme, Nawab Shaikh, Babasaheb Kakade, Avinash Dhage, Sanjeev Patil, Yashwant Gobade, Hanumant Thoke, Samadhan Patil Priyanka Talwande, two panchs and others conducted a raid at around 2 pm. The police initially sent a dummy customer to the brothel. He made a deal with the brothel keeper for a girl at Rs 500 and then signaled the police team. The police team raided and arrested the keeper Shobha Mujmule (35, Ranjangaon) and another woman. The police seized a mobile phone and Rs 1,800 cash from them.