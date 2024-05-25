Brother-in-law, bank officials dupe man for Rs 25 lakh

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Gopal Prahlad Pore, a resident of Pune, filed a complaint at Kranti Chowk police station alleging that his brother-in-law Atul Ramchandra Palodkar (Ulkanagari) took a loan of Rs 25.34 lakh from HDFC Bank's Nirala Bazar branch by forging Pore's documents and signatures.

Pore, who runs a dye business with Palodkar, alleged that in June 2020, Palodkar created fake documents and used forged signatures with the help of HDFC Bank officials, including regional manager Vijay Aher, Neeraj Tiwari, and property officer Yogesh Bhale, to secure the loan. Pore reportedly only became aware of the loan after receiving bank notices. PSI Dharmendra Shinde is investigating the case.