Brothers abduct sister over property dispute;

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A shocking incident has come to light in which a younger brother allegedly abducted his biological sister to coerce her into signing a relinquishment certificate over their father’s property. While being held at her brother’s house, the woman managed to contact the Damini team and secured her own release.

The incident occurred between 22 and 24 December, a case has been registered at MIDC CIDCO police station against Amol Narayan Tandale, Sudam Narayan Tandale (both residents of Ganori,Phulambri) and Suresh Dadarav Jadhav (Savangi, Harsul).

The 35-year-old woman resides in Uttarangari. On 22 December at around 9:30 pm, her brothers Sudam, Amol, and elder brother Suresh went to her house. They abused her and went downstairs, saying that they had come to meet their father in a car. Believing it to be true, the woman went downstairs, but no one was in the car. The brothers forcibly put her in the car and took her to their native village, Ganori, where she was kept in the car overnight. Later, they brought her to the house of elder brother Suresh Chavan in Jatwada and pressured her to sign a property relinquishment certificate. Suresh, however, claimed he had no idea about the abduction. The brothers then left.

On 24 December, the woman used a neighbour’s phone to contact a friend and sought help. The friend provided her the contact number of damini team sub-inspector Kanchan Mirdhe. She shared all details and her location, and the Damini team intervened and rescued her. She then filed a complaint at MIDC CIDCO police station against her brothers. The case is being investigated by police sub-inspector Lakhan Singh Pachlore.