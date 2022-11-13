Brothers duo dupes man of Rs 8L

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

Two brothers duped a man of Rs 8 lakh on the lure of giving him a job in Savitribai Jyotiba Phule Hospital run by Nagari Vikas Bhuudesshiya Sanstha. The accused brothers have been identified as Avinash Manikrao Kamble (Pratapnagar) and Ajay Kamble (Bajajnagar Waluj).

According to the complaint lodged with City Chowk police station, complainant Prashant Kate (Johariwada, Gulmandi) mentioned that the Kamble brothers told him that they can get a permanent job for his brother Pranit Kate in the hospital run by the Sanstha. They asked Prashant to give Rs 4.5 lakh for the job. Rs 3 lakh was given in the office of Sachin Zaveri in cash and later Rs 35,000. Pranit worked for four months in the hospital at Ellora but did not receive any salary. Later, he was told that the hospital will be shifted to Kannad and he will have to pay for the job or the job will be given to another person. Hence, Kate brothers gave additional Rs 3.5 lakh. However, Pranit did not receive any job. When they asked Kamble brothers to give their money back, they gave only Rs 80,000 in installments. Hence, they lodge a complaint with City Chowk police. PSI Rohit Gangurde is further investigating the case.