BRS to hold its first meet on Aamkhan ground on April 24

Many leaders will join the party

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) party will hold a meeting on April 24 at Aamkhas ground. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will address the gathering, informed Jahirabad MP BB Patil in a press conference on Sunday.

Patil said that since Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar is the political headquarters of Marathwada, the meeting has been planned here. The party has also undertaken an expansion plan to establish the development model for farmer, minority and Dalits welfare schemes in Maharashtra.

Former MLA Harshavardhan Jadhav said, the Telangana state has lower budget than Maharashtra but is prosperous. While comparing the prosperity there, he criticized the existing government. former minister Jeevan Chari said, Chief Minister has corresponded with the Maharashtra government regarding Babhli Dam water issue, but the government has not done anything. Qadir Maulana criticized all the parties in the state. MLA Jeevan Reddy, MLA Shakil Amir, Kisan Cell regional president Manik Kadam, Abhay Chikatgaonkar, Pravin Jethewad and Pradeep Salunke were present.

Good response in Maharashtra

The party has started to expand in Maharashtra. After the response received from the meetings in Nanded, Loha, the meeting will be held in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Leaders from Sillod, Gangapur, Vaijapur, Kannad, some corporators will join the party in this meeting, Reddy said.