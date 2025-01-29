BSc Graduate caught with Pistol in Moped’s Storage

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A routine evening in Aurangpura vegetable market took a dramatic turn on Tuesday when City Chowk police arrested two youths carrying a country-made pistol hidden in their moped’s storage compartment.

The accused, Pratik Uttam Dehare (24) of Begumpura and Prashik Kailas Hiwale (19) of Milind Nagar, were caught red-handed in a swift police operation. Acting on a tip-off that two young men were roaming the market area with a firearm, PI Nirmala Pardeshi and API Ajit Dagadkhair along with a police team, moved in swiftly. As soon as they intercepted the suspects, officers searched the moped’s storage and discovered a grey-coloured pistol. Both men were immediately taken into custody, and the firearm was seized.

Obsession with firearms lands them in trouble

Investigations revealed that Pratik, who runs a customer service centre, had no prior criminal record. His mother is a teacher, and his friend Prashik, originally from Mehkar, is in the city for his studies. During interrogation, the duo admitted to purchasing the pistol for Rs 50,000, though their motive remains unclear. A local court has remanded both accused to police custody for two days. Authorities are now probing the source of the firearm and whether the suspects had any larger criminal intentions. Further investigations are underway.