Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: This year's budget is oriented towards employment. Primarily, three schemes announced will significantly create job opportunities. The initiative to streamline loans for small and medium industries has been well received, especially during challenging times when access to credit for industrial digital prints might be constrained. Regular applications payment for Mudra loans are seen 85% nationwide, increase in loan limit will have a positive impact.

For Marathwada, there is no concrete and substantial announcement in the railway and tourism sectors. Among the country's 12 Jyotirlingas, three are located in Marathwada, and special funding was anticipated for their development.

Mukund Kulkarni, Vice chairman, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar First