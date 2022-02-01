Budget reaction

The micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sustained severe financial losses during the Covid pandemic situation. Hence they were hoping a relief from the budget. However, the union Government focussed on providing relief to big fat industries, pointed out the state's industry and district's guardian minister Subhash Desai.

It was also hoped that the budget will announce some relief so as to give new lease of life to Mumbai's old and dilapidated structures. The metro city deposits the maximum amount of taxes. However, the Central Government did not even give a thought. In total, the budget was disappointing to all the components of the society.

-- Subhash Desai, Guardian Minister