Budget will enhance women’s role in devp
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 23, 2024 11:25 PM2024-07-23T23:25:02+5:302024-07-23T23:25:02+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: union Budget 2024-25 carried an allocation of more than Rs 3 lakh crore for schemes benefitting women ...
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: union Budget 2024-25 carried an allocation of more than Rs 3 lakh crore for schemes benefitting women and girls, promoting women-led development. Promoting entrepreneurship in the budgetary allocation signaled the government’s commitment to enhancing women‘s role in economic development.
Maithili Tambolkar, Director MAGICOpen in app