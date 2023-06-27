Build your career on strength of knowledge & skills: Guv Ramesh Bais

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Today you (graduates) are making an entry into a new world. In the era of competition,you have to build your career, not only on the basis of degree, but on the strength of knowledge and skills,” said Ramesh Bais, Governor and chancellor of the universities.

He was delivering a presidential speech online at the 63rd convocation ceremony of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University held at the main auditorium on Tuesday.

Governor Ramesh Bais was to attend the programme physically but did not come due to some reasons. However, he participated and guided the students online.

He said that the responsibility to fill the dream of Dr APJ Kalam to make India a superpower lies on the youths.

“The new National Education Policy, which is considered to be the most revolutionary in the post-independence era of the country, is being implemented from the current academic year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced the effective implementation of NEP on the occasion of Amrut Mahotsav,” he said.

The Governor said that the vice-chancellors of all the universities of the state in a meeting held at the Raj Bhavan recently, were instructed to implement the NEP effectively in the new academic year.

“The new policy is student-centric and gives priority to the mother tongue. It will revolutionise the education sector,” he asserted. He said that the university has a rich tradition and legacy of great men like Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar that inspire the students. “I am sure that Bamu students will carry forward the legacy of the great men,” he said. He shed light on the developments of Bamu.