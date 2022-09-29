Building Lok Sabha constituencies on BJP's agenda

Union minister Yadav in Aurangabad for two days

Aurangabad, Sept 29:

BJP has started Mission 45 campaign in the State in line with the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Under this campaign, the union cabinet minister for environment, forest and climate change Bhupender Yadav will be on a two-day visit to the city from Friday. He will be meeting with various organizations and socially backward families in Aurangabad Lok Sabha Constituency.

Yadav will hold a meeting at Bhagyanagar on Friday morning. He will then attend a Jansamvad programme at Naregaon and TV Centre. He will also visit a ration shop at Ranjangaon on October 1. From there he will proceed to Vaijapur and Lasur. In the afternoon, he will review the Smart city projects and leave for Mumbai by evening flight. BJP has started preparations vigorously for the Lok Sabha elections. In this, the party has focused its attention on constituencies where BJP has never fought before. Accordingly, union minister Yadav is on a two-day visit to Aurangabad for organizational building.