Bulldozer won’t run on anyone's house: CM Shinde

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Bulldozers will not be allowed to run on anyone's houses which are in the city’s development plan. I will sign the 'DP Plan’ unless it benefits all,” said Eknath Shinde, Chief Minister on Sunday.

He was speaking in a programme organised at TV Centre on Sunday to express gratitude to him. Sharing light on the development of the city, Eknath Shinde said that a development plan would be prepared considering the interests of all.

He also assured the public that this is a government that gives houses, not one that makes people shelterless. The houses of many people of the Shivajinagar area are in DP. Therefore, Housing Minister Atul Save requested Chief Minister Shinde on Sunday to save people's houses. Answering his demand, the CM promised that not a single house would be allowed to demolish.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde arrived at the airport here at 6.25 pm, today. The district administration welcomed him at the airport. Ministers, MLAs, Divisional Commissioner Dilip Gawde, Administrator of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation G Sreekanth, Collector Deelip Swami, Special Inspector General of Police Virendra Mishra, Police Commissioner Pravin Pawar, Sub Divisional Officer Venkat Rathod and others were present.

New face of 73 slums & settlements in State

“The amount of pension in Sanjay Gandhi and Shravanbal schemes was increased. We are giving a new look to the 73 slums and settlements of scheduled castes and neo-Buddhist communities in the State,” he said.

Shinde said that efforts are being taken to bring members of poor, backward and economically weaker sections of society into the mainstream through different development corporations including Lokshair Anna Bhau Sathe Vikas Mahamandal and Sant Rohidas Charmakar Vikas Mahamandal.

We are lucky

“I have done nothing to receive gratitude. Whatever I am doing is my duty and whatever work is being done here is your right. We all are small followers of Babasaheb and carry forward his great work. We are lucky that a great personality like Babasaheb was born in our State,” he said.

Gratitude for funds

The Ambedkari Samaj Samiti expressed gratitude to the CM for approving projects and granting funds. They included Rs 50 crore for establishing Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's statue, Rs 5 crore for the beautification of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's statue at Bhadkal Gate, Rs 5 crores for establishing Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj statue and Ashoka Stumbh at TV Center, Rs 25 crores for Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Library, Rs 25 crore for Babasaheb Ambedkar Research Center Digital Project and Rs 10 for planetarium and fund for backward class industrial cooperative societies to help unemployed youths.

Earlier, poojan of portraits of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar were done. Gautam Kharat, Jalinder Shendge, Arun Borde, Mahendra Sonwane, Vijay Magre, Krishna Bankar and others were present. Panchshila Bhalerao presented the song 'Shinde Sahebani Anali Ladki Bahin Yojana'. The presence of women in the programme was significant. Pravina Kannadkar conducted the proceedings of the programme.

He said that the Government also approved Rs 3,552 crore fund for the construction of the Jalgaon-Jalna highway, which promotes tourism in the district.