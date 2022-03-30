Burden of consumer tax on citizens from April 1

Aurangabad, March 30:

Implementation of the consumer tax will be in force from April 1. This additional tax will be included in the property tax from the new financial year. Citizens will have to pay this tax along with property tax.

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) had decided in 2015 to collect consumer tax from citizens for waste collection and processing. The resolution was passed on February 21, 2021. It was decided to levy consumer tax of Rs 100 per annum for residential properties and Rs 500 per annum for non-residential and commercial properties.

The corporation administration also tried to appoint a private agency to collect the consumer tax. A tender was also issued for the same. But, the plan was dropped as it got no response. Therefore, consumer tax could not be collected in the year 2021. As it is not possible to appoint a private agency, it has been decided to start implementation of the consumer tax from the new financial year (April 1) in the property tax.

The administration has also made a big increase in consumer tax. The consumer tax for residential property has been increased from Rs 100 to Rs 365. Consumer taxes on non-residential and commercial properties have also been increased several times. Although the municipal administration has not increased the property tax, the citizens will have to pay the increased consumer tax.

Revised rates of consumer tax

Property Type - Consumer Tax

Residential properties - Rs 365

Commercial shops - Rs 730

Hotels, restaurants, beer bars - Rs 3,650

Lodging boarding, big hotel - Rs 7,300