Burglaries on the rise in city ahead of Diwali

Three homes and three shops targeted by the thieves

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Thieves have been on the rampage in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar ahead of Diwali, with several cases of burglary reported in the last 24 hours.

In the Pundliknagar police station limits, thieves looted 11 tolas of gold jewelry and Rs 12,000 cash from three houses.

The first incident took place in Hanumannagar, Garkheda area on November 3 afternoon. The complainant had gone to Ganeshnagar to a beauty parlor after locking her house in the afternoon. The thieves broke the door and decamped with a total of 66 grams of gold ornaments kept in the cupboard, including a gold necklace weighing three and a half tolas, a necklace weighing one tola, a necklace weighing one tola, two rings weighing one tola and a gold pendant of one gram.

The second incident took place at the house of Prabhakar Ganpatrao Pawar in Parijatnagar on November 4 between 12 am and 2 am. Thieves stole two and a half tola gold necklace, one tola ring, 9 gram gold ear ring and Rs 2,000 in cash from Pawar's house. The third incident took place in the house of Suyog Sharadchandra Sambre in Parijatnagar. Thieves looted Rs 10,000 cash from his house.

Chawani police station limits

The thieves ransacked three shops at Miranagar in Padegaon on the night of November 3. The thieves broke the shutters of the shop named Jain Misri Trading and looted goods and cash worth Rs 18000. The thieves then targeted Kaushalya collection of Vimal Bhausaheb Salunkhe, and ran away with cash worth Rs 1,500, 25 sarees worth Rs 15,000, clothes worth Rs 6,000. They then broke into Sundar medical and looted cash worth Rs 26,000. A case has been registered in the Chawni police station.

Bag of tourist stolen

Two mobile phones and cash of Mumbai based tourist Tejan Tushar Shette, were stolen from Hotel New Bharti near railway station. She had placed her bag on a neighboring chair while having lunch. A woman looted the bag containing Rs 20000 cash along with two mobile phones, Aadhaar card, PAN card and other documents.