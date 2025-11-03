Burglary at hardware store; goods worth Rs 59,000 Stolen
Burglars broke into Sairam Plumbing Hardware in Tisgaon MIDC area and stole materials worth around Rs 59,000. The theft came to light on October 29, following a complaint by shop owner Gajanan Garde (55, Samarthnagar, Tisgaon).
Garde closed his shop around 8 pm on October 28 and returned home. When he opened it the next morning, he found the shop ransacked with a portion of the rear cement wall broken and the metal sheet cut open. The burglars made away with plumbing fittings, including pillar cocks, bib cocks, mixers, long-body taps, flush cocks, diverter angle cocks, sink cocks, CP nipples, and other materials. Waluj MIDC police have registered a case and initiated further investigation.