Burglary at Pundaliknagar, warehouse also broken into

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In Pundaliknagar, near Vijaynagar and Maharudra Hanuman Temple, two separate thefts occurred, including the break-in of a warehouse belonging to a catering businessman. The catering warehouse of Sandeep Bhagwan Jadhav in Vijaynagar was targeted. On the night of December 25, thieves broke the padlock of the warehouse door and stole five kilograms of ghee and cash amounting to Rs 5,000. In another incident, thieves entered a room on the first floor of Akshay Rajupat’s house and stole four LED lights. Cases have been registered at Pundalik Nagar police station in connection with both incidents.