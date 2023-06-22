Burglary in broad daylight in Shahanurwadi

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A thief broke into the house of an employee in broad daylight and looted cash of Rs 54000 along with jewellery. The incident took place on afternoon of June 20 in Chandraguptanagar, Shahanurwadi.

According to police, Vinayak Padmakar Kulkarni (Flat No A 1/19, Ramtara Housing Society) had went to work after locking the house. Meanwhile unidentified thieves took the opportunity and entered the house by breaking the lock of the main door. After breaking in the cupboard, the thieves looted ornaments worth Rs 1.21 lakh including 5 gram earrings, 5 gram ring, 5 gram bead, 2 gram gold piece, 50 gram silver bar and Rs 54,000 cash. A case was registered in Jawaharnagar police station in this regard.