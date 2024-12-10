Burglary in expensive watch showroom at Bajajnagar

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A theft came to light was reported on December 10 morning at Mahaveer Chowk in Bajajnagar, where a thief broke into the exclusive watch showroom and made away with expensive watches.

The owner of the showroom, Roshan Chhajed, came to open the shop on December 10 at 10 am and found the shutter open. Upon inspection, he discovered the theft and immediately informed the police by calling on phone number 112.

Thief caught on CCTV

The thief was captured on CCTV footage, entering the shop at 2.51 am on a two-wheeler. He used an iron rod to break the shutter lock and gain access to the showroom. Between 2.59 am and 3.47 am, the thief selectively stole only expensive items from the store while covering his face.

The footage revealed that instead of taking a watch valued at Rs 13,820, the thief focused on stealing more high-value watches. He placed these stolen watches into two bags, which he then put on the fuel tank of his bike before fleeing.

Estimated Losses

The thief reportedly targeted only expensive watches, smart watches, perfumes, leather wallets, and belts. Among the stolen items were watches of prominent companies. According to Chhajed's preliminary estimate, approximately 220 watches, 50 perfumes, three wallets, three belts, four mobile phones, and Rs 8,000 in cash were stolen. This sums up to an estimated loss of Rs 20 lakh.

Investigation Underway

At the crime scene, a police dog named Rocky, along with its handler Praveen Sonawne and fingerprint expert Santosh Thorat, arrived for investigation. Rocky sniffed the area and approached the two-wheeler used by the thief, providing further leads in the investigation.