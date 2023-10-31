Burhani English High School hosts debate competition

Burhani National English High School organised an exciting debate competition on the topic, "Is Social Media making us less social," recently.

Incharge principal Sameer Kazi emphasized the significance of critical thinking and eloquent expression in today's world and commended the students for their dedication. The panel of judges comprised Khan Nyla, supervisor of Pre-Primary School and Rizwan Siddiqui. Javeria Farooqui of the std 9th secured the first prize, Haniya Fatima of the 9th claimed the second prize while Maaz ur Rahman bagged the third prize.