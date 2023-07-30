Burnt girl succumbs to injuries during treatment

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A young woman identified as Ashwini Ganesh Naikwade (21) succumbed to her injuries during treatment after she set herself on fire with petrol. The incident occurred on Saturday at Vihamandwa.

According to police, Ashwini, a B.Com student, had been undergoing treatment for an illness for the past two years. Meanwhile, she doused herself in petrol and set herself on fire in a farm behind her house. She was rushed to a private hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, where she passed away at 3 am on Sunday.

She suffered from severe burns, with 95 percent of her body affected. Her relatives quickly intervened and took her to the hospital, but her injuries were too severe. The Pachod police have registered a case of accidental death and constable Kishore Shinde is investigating the case.