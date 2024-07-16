Bursting of 1200-mm pipeline causes water shortage in city

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The 1200 mm diameter pipeline supplying water to the city got burst at Dhorkin today at 7.48 am. The water supply officials of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) halted the city's water supply and undertook the repair work on a war footing and completed the work by 2.45 pm. Accordingly, the operation of first pump from Jayakwadi was started and the water began reaching the city at 4.36 pm. However, a slight leakage at the repaired wasting water was spotted and the water supply was stopped again to fix it. Meanwhile, in this struggle, all the elevated storage reservoirs (ESRs) in the city run dry for want of water.

The main pipeline, crucial for quenching the city's thirst, has become extremely dilapidated. In many places, the thickness of the pipeline has significantly decreased, making it as thin as a sheet of metal. Hence it bursts even with slight fluctuations in water pressure. Currently, the CSMC has no alternative but to continue using this pipeline. Upon receiving information about the pipeline burst at Dhorkin on Tuesday morning, the water supply from Jayakwadi Dam was stopped at 8.10 am. Acting Executive Engineer Kiran Dhande, along with municipal officers and staff, rushed to the site. “The soil around the pipeline was cleared using a JCB machine. Welding work began at 12 noon and was completed after two and a half hours. However, testing revealed a leak at the same spot, necessitating another round of repairs,” claimed Dhande.

All ESRs went dry

The city did not receive water throughout the day on Tuesday, causing all ESRs to run dry. The areas scheduled to receive water on Tuesday could not be supplied. These areas will receive water on Wednesday instead. Officials from the water supply department said there is no option but to postpone the water supply schedule by a day.