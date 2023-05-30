Bus bound for Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar catches fire, passengers safely evacuated

Catches fire near Delhi gate: citizens rush for help

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A bus of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) en route to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar caught fire on Tuesday at around 11:30 am. The incident occurred near Delhi Gate after the bus had arrived in the city. Fortunately, all 35 passengers on board managed to safely disembark. However, prior to the incident, the bus driver had reported smoke emitting from the vehicle to officials, who seemingly ignored the warning and allowed the bus to continue its journey.

The bus, which departed from Sillod, was making its way to the Central Bus Stand via Harsul T-point, passing through Delhi Gate. As the bus approached Delhi Gate, the driver noticed smoke emanating from the engine, and within moments, flames engulfed the vehicle. Swiftly reacting, the driver brought the bus to a halt on the roadside, ensuring the safety of all passengers, who promptly disembarked. Nearby citizens promptly rushed to their aid, employing dust, water, and fire extinguishers to bring the fire under control. Santosh Najan, the depot manager, along with traffic controller Siraj Baig, conducted an investigation into the incident.

Overheating of mini-fold packing

The cause of the fire has been attributed to the overheating of the mini-fold packing of the silencer, which began emitting smoke. This, in turn, led to sparking and ultimately resulted in the fire, as described by the driver, Digambar Aher.

Eyewitness narrate the horror

Eyewitness Gajendra Borde praised the bus driver's quick thinking, stating that his prompt actions had saved the lives of the passengers. Another eyewitness added that the bus was emitting an excessive amount of smoke, prompting them to chase the vehicle from the power house area. The smoke was so dense that visibility became a challenge for vehicles traveling behind the bus. Fortunately, the fire was promptly extinguished, preventing further damage or harm.