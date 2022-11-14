Bus dashes car stopped due to pothole

Aurangabad

A car trying to dodge a pothole was stopped all of a sudden on Adalat Road near District Court and a bus dashed the car at around 2 am on Monday. Five youths were injured in the accident.

The injured have been identified as Ravi Dhurve, Devendra Parte, Dinu Varkade, and Rajan Munde (all residents of Cantonment). All the injured were rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) and were discharged after treatment. A case has been registered with Vedantnagar police station.