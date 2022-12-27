Bus port stalled for three years due to absence of NOC

Hearing on the case before sub registrar

Aurangabad: The bus port work has been stalled for three years due to non-receipt of No Objection Certificate (NOC) from Cidco. The port is to be developed on a BOT basis. The bhumipujan of the work was held in 2019. A development agreement was signed between the contractor and the ST administration in 2020. However, the Cidco administration has not provided the NOC resulting in the delay in the work.

Meanwhile, a hearing in this case was held before the sub registrar Vivek Gangurde on Tuesday. Another hearing will be held after 15 days. Cidco had leased the space to the state transport corporation for the bus port. The corporation handed over 32,825 sq mtrs of land in survey no 81 taken on lease from Cidco to the contractor in September 2020 on a 30-year contract. The agreement was signed without obtaining a NOC from Cidco. Complaints about registering the agreement without verification by the registration department also increased. In this case, the government has lost the revenue of Rs 5.65 crores. Some of the officers who caused the government to lose crores of revenue in this case were suspended. Against this backdrop, the registration department had summoned the contractors along with five others for a hearing on Tuesday. It will be heard again after 15 days.

What the stamp officials say

All, including the contractors, were called for a hearing on Tuesday in this case. They have asked for 15 days time to submit their written affidavit. All the officials came for the hearing, said Gangurde.