Bus services crippled due to MSRTC employees strike

Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar: The bus services of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) remained paralysed for the second consecutive day on Wednesday due to the agitation of ST employees.

Around 1.30 lakh passengers travel daily by MSRTC buses in the district.

However, the crippled bus service is causing great inconvenience to all the passengers for the ensuing Gauri-Ganpati festival. Private bus service providers are transporting passengers by charging arbitrary fares.

Passengers had no choice but to return home from the Central and Cidco bus stands.

The 1.3 lakh daily passengers of ST Mandal included 40,000 females and 25,000 senior citizens.

The concessions in fare make it convenient for them to travel. But, because of the ST employees' strike, beneficiaries of concessions schemes along with general passengers and students are suffering.

Cidco stand completely closed

The Cidco bus stand remained completely closed for the second day today in a row. None of the 144 buses had made a trip from here until 4 pm. This resulted in the revenue loss of the depot to the tune of Rs 7.93 lakh.

Only 12 trips from CBS

Like the Cidco bus stand, the CBS wore a deserted look. Only 12, out of 182 bus trips, from the CBS, were operated until 4 pm.

Rickshaws being used for going to Jalna

Rickshaw drivers started transporting passengers to Jalana from the Cidco bus stand area. For this, rent was being charged arbitrarily.

Since there was no alternative, the passengers were travelling to Jalana by rickshaws.

Agitators of 2021, now on duty

Office-bearers of some unions of ST employees who were on strike in 2021 preferred to go to work on Wednesday. Due to this, buses were left on some routes.

25 buses left for Konkan

MSRTC division has a plan to ply 245 buses for passengers going to Konkan from Mumbai for Gauri-Ganpati. But, only 25 buses have been sent from the division.

(Pandit Chavan, Divisional Transport Officer)