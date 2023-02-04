Bus slams into tree while saving children

Aurangabad: A total of nine passengers sustained minor injuries when the Aurangabad-Ahmedabad bus in which they were travelling dashed against a tree at Chalisgaon road in Kannad tehsil of t he district on Saturday evening while saving children.

According to details, the bus (GJ-18-Z-8054) belonging to Ahmedabad depot (Gujarat) was proceeding towards Ahmedabad from the city at 5.30 pm.

Suddenly, four children while crossing the road came before the bus in front of the Kashmira Hotel. While saving the children, the driver hit a road tree. The front part of the bus was damaged badly. Bus driver Sanjubhai Nadia with nine passengers received minor injuries.

The bus was carrying 30 passengers. Fortunately, no loss of life was reported. A passenger Rajesh Mudawadkar said that four children were saved because of the alertness of the driver.