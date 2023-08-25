Businessman sends wife to deliver lunch box, commits suicide

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a tragic incident, businessman Rahul Ramanlal Gangwal (45) committed suicide by hanging himself on Friday. Rahul had sent his wife to deliver lunch box to his daughters and later took his own life. The incident occurred in the Subhashchandra Bosenagar in Hudco.

According to police, Gangwal was engaged in the business of providing electrical and electronic items to small shopkeepers. He had two daughters who attended school. Gangwal used to give them lunch boxes daily. However, on Friday, he sent his wife to deliver the lunch box to his daughters. When his wife returned home, she found Gangwal hanging from the ceiling of the first-floor room. Relatives and neighbors rushed to help, and he was taken to the GMCH where he was declared dead. A case of accidental death was registered in the Cidco police station and PSI Devidas Rathod is further investigating the case.