CA Anil Jain appointed Intl president of Mahavir International

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CA Anil Jain was appointed international president of Mahavir International for two years ( 2023-2025).

Jain is a prominent CA for the past 37 years and has also made a unique mark in social service. He was appointed to the highest post of the organisation recently. He has the ability to think fast and take decisions quickly and firmly keeping vision in mind.

He is very simple and friendly and can complete the project in less than given time. He is quick to work with the policy of less work with high outcomes.

Under his strong leadership, the organisation will achieve new heights in the social service field during his tenure. Mahavir International is a 47 years old NGO dedicated to the principles of Lord Mahavir ‘Love All Serve All and “Live and Let Live.” This is an organisation without any religion, caste, creed or sector and believes only in service to all, the living beings who are suffering.